Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 226,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $73.25 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

