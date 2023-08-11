Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,316,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after purchasing an additional 288,109 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 125,531 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $84.96 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

