Sigma Planning Corp Has $650,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 467,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $546.86 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.10 and its 200-day moving average is $511.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

