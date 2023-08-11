Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $16,786,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Compass Point increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.48%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

