Sigma Planning Corp Has $645,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CI opened at $288.96 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

