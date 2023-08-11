FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.25% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FJUN opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a market cap of $494.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.