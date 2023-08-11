Sigma Planning Corp Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $507.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

