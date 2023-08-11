Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after purchasing an additional 641,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,275,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,185 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,483,000 after acquiring an additional 119,814 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,620,000 after acquiring an additional 371,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,501,000 after acquiring an additional 385,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PBA opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.