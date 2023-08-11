Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3,616.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN opened at $123.36 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

