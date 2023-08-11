Sigma Planning Corp Sells 885 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,156,000 after acquiring an additional 251,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,295,000 after acquiring an additional 163,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $120.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

