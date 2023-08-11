Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

