Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.14% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,748,150,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $48.97 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.2441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

