BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.