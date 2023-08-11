Mizuho Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $40.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

RNG stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $54.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RingCentral by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.1% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 153,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

