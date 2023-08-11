Benchmark Increases Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $30.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.