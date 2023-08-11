LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LIQT opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
