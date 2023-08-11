LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

