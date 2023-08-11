TD Cowen Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $115.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

