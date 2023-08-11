Traders Buy High Volume of Antero Resources Call Options (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 17,707 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average daily volume of 10,767 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 103,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

AR stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

