Energy Transfer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 687,384 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,469% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,821 call options.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

