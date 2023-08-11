Traders Buy High Volume of Fluor Put Options (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,894 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,577 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fluor

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.