Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fortuna Silver Mines Call Options (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average daily volume of 1,652 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 11.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

