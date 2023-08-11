Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,687 put options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 11,489 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.2 %

NLY opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

