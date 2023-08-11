Wendy J. Murdock Sells 12,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

