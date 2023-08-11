Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 112,097 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 248% compared to the average daily volume of 32,182 put options.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.