The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman John C. Malone Acquires 140,000 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LSXMA stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

