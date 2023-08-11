Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman Buys $4,998,000.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Formula One Group Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FWONA opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38.
Institutional Trading of Formula One Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on FWONA
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Formula One Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.