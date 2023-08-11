Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman Buys $4,998,000.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FWONA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

