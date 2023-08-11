Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,044,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $245.34 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

