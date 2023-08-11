Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at DA Davidson

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.49.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $499.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.15. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

