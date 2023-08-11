Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MESO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.
Mesoblast Stock Up 1.6 %
Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mesoblast
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
