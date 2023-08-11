Wells Fargo & Company Raises RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $235.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.33.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $225.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.15. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 991.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in RBC Bearings by 7.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

