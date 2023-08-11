Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

CGNX opened at $49.46 on Monday. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

