Insider Buying: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) CEO Acquires $1,000,175.70 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

