Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,094 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 379% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,063 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LIT opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

