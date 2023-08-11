Wolverine World Wide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 412% compared to the average daily volume of 1,116 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WWW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.5% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $3,651,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $18,250,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 25.8 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $695.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.02%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.