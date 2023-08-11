Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,196 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 163% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,975 call options.

US Foods Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of USFD opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USFD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in US Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.