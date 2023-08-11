OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 650,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,681,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,254,316.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

