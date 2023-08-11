Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,144,200.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,144,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,506,873.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,021,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $929,400.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PFSI. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

