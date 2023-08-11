KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

