Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAWN. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -2.02. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 934,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

