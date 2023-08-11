FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $589.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

