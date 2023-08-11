Barclays Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $180.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $180.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

