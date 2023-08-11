Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KDNY. Bloom Burton cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.34. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

