Brookline Capital Management Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $20.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.28. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.37) per share.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $83.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.