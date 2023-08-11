StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

