RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 26.3% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 150,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

