Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.