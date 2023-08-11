Mark Evan Jones Sells 24,197 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $1,603,777.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 7th, Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $807,110.40.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 9,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $564,564.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $64.26 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $76.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after buying an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,038,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

