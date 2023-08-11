First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Chairman Sells $2,250,420.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,465.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,325.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,050.75. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

