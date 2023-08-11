Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $1,775,757.18 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $922,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $467,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $742,014.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00.

Frontier Group Trading Up 0.8 %

ULCC opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 1,533,268 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,749,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

