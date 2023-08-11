Heath B. Monesmith Sells 9,831 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

